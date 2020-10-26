wrestling / News

WWE News: Asuka Plays With an Oculus, Randy Savage Featured in New Canvas 2 Canvas

October 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Asuka’s latest video is online with the Raw Women’s Champion playing some games on the Oculus. You can see the video below:

– This week’s WWE Canvas 2 Canvas has Rob Schamberger painting a Randy Savage portrait:

