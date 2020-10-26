wrestling / News
WWE News: Asuka Plays With an Oculus, Randy Savage Featured in New Canvas 2 Canvas
October 26, 2020 | Posted by
– Asuka’s latest video is online with the Raw Women’s Champion playing some games on the Oculus. You can see the video below:
– This week’s WWE Canvas 2 Canvas has Rob Schamberger painting a Randy Savage portrait:
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On Kurt Angle Winning His First WWE Title From The Rock At No Mercy 2000, Why Angle Becoming Champion Was Right Call
- Shane Helms on Triple H Once Calling Him ‘An Internet Guy,’ How Wrestlers Purposefully Try to Anger Fans Online to Get Heat
- Backstage Rumor on Direction for Roman Reigns & Jey Uso Storyline Following HIAC (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Shayna Baszler On Her Reaction to Biting Becky Lynch in Raw Debut, Her Goals in WWE