wrestling / News

Various News: Asuka Poses With Fellow Japanese WWE Wrestlers, Satoshi Kojima Liked Black Adam, MLW Kings of Colosseum Is A Success

January 8, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Asuka WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

– In a post on Twitter, Asuka shared a group photo with fellow Japanese WWE superstars Shinsuke Nakamura, IYO SKY, Kairi Sane and Akira Tozawa.

– In his own Twitter post, Satoshi Kojima revealed he was a fan of The Rock’s superhero movie Black Adam.

He wrote: “I saw Dwayne Johnson’s (The Rock)’s “Black Adam” on the plane home, and it was really cool, and I was really moved by it. I’m Bread Adam.

PWInsider

– MLW Azteca Lucha in Chicago had the most first day ticket sales since before the pandemic.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Asuka, MLW, Satoshi Kojima, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading