wrestling / News
Various News: Asuka Poses With Fellow Japanese WWE Wrestlers, Satoshi Kojima Liked Black Adam, MLW Kings of Colosseum Is A Success
– In a post on Twitter, Asuka shared a group photo with fellow Japanese WWE superstars Shinsuke Nakamura, IYO SKY, Kairi Sane and Akira Tozawa.
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) January 8, 2024
– In his own Twitter post, Satoshi Kojima revealed he was a fan of The Rock’s superhero movie Black Adam.
He wrote: “I saw Dwayne Johnson’s (The Rock)’s “Black Adam” on the plane home, and it was really cool, and I was really moved by it. I’m Bread Adam.”
— 小島 聡【SATOSHI KOJIMA】 (@cozy_lariat) January 8, 2024
– MLW Azteca Lucha in Chicago had the most first day ticket sales since before the pandemic.