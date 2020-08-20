Asuka on Potentially Bringing in Her Evil Clown Persona to WWE, Being Sad That Kairi Sane Is Gone From WWE

– The New York Post and Joseph Staszewski recently spoke with WWE Superstar Asuka, via translator, ahead of this weekend’s Summerslam event. Below are some highlights.

Asuka about her onscreen promos in WWE: “It’s just show-me kind of stuff — Japanese, English. I don’t think about it, just talk.”

On the moment of winning Money in the Bank and Becky Lynch relinquishing the Raw title to her: “I accepted it with the responsibility of getting ready to take over that Raw women’s title.”

On Kairi Sane’s exit from WWE: “I’m still looking for her backstage, where Kairi is. I’m just really sad at this moment.”

Asuka on potentially using her evil clown persona at some point in WWE: “If the time comes, I can show it.”

On potentially forming a team with Shayna Baszler: “I think we will be the tag-team champions. I teamed up with Shayna Baszler and I felt very comfortable with her.”