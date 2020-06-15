Asuka Retains Raw Women’s Title Against Nia Jax at WWE Backlash (Pics, Video)

Asuka is still the Raw Women’s Champion following her match with Nia Jax at Backlash, though not necessarily how she wanted. Asuka retained the title after she and Jax fought to a double countout. Asuka tried to get into the ring at the end but came up just short.

Asuka has been Raw Women’s Champion now for 35 recognized days, having won the title at Money in the Bank — although she didn’t know that unil the Raw after, when Becky Lynch revealed her MITB win was for the title as Lynch vacated it due to her pregnancy. You can follow our live coverage of Backlash here.