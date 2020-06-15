wrestling / News
Asuka Retains Raw Women’s Title Against Nia Jax at WWE Backlash (Pics, Video)
Asuka is still the Raw Women’s Champion following her match with Nia Jax at Backlash, though not necessarily how she wanted. Asuka retained the title after she and Jax fought to a double countout. Asuka tried to get into the ring at the end but came up just short.
Asuka has been Raw Women’s Champion now for 35 recognized days, having won the title at Money in the Bank — although she didn’t know that unil the Raw after, when Becky Lynch revealed her MITB win was for the title as Lynch vacated it due to her pregnancy. You can follow our live coverage of Backlash here.
That glare though.@NiaJaxWWE aims to become #WWERaw #WomensChampion as she challenges @WWEAsuka RIGHT NOW at #WWEBacklash! pic.twitter.com/OlpmRmBdNA
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 14, 2020
You never know which @WWEAsuka face you'll be competing against…
That's the champion's advantage. #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/WR0ZznKGR7
— WWE (@WWE) June 14, 2020
NIIIIIIIIIIIAAA
NIIIIIIIIIIIAAA
NIIIIIIIIIIIAAA#WWEBacklash @NiaJaxWWE pic.twitter.com/BMOtnSvO99
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 15, 2020
Go ahead, @NiaJaxWWE.
Say @KairiSaneWWE's name.
See what happens. @WWEAsuka #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/FJGrcGAk36
— WWE (@WWE) June 15, 2020
DOUBLE COUNT-OUT?!#WWEBacklash @WWEAsuka pic.twitter.com/YkGIhbp84q
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 15, 2020
It didn't end exactly how she wanted it to, but @WWEAsuka is STILL your #WWERaw #WomensChampion! #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/xdehFuHJ8d
— WWE (@WWE) June 15, 2020
A parting gift for @NiaJaxWWE…#WWERaw @WWEAsuka pic.twitter.com/UzS1azu8No
— WWE (@WWE) June 15, 2020
More Trending Stories
- The Undertaker Reveals That He Initially Thought The Rock Wouldn’t Make It In WWE, Reveals Which Wrestlers Brought The Most Out of Him
- Shayna Baszler On The MMA Horsewomen’s Advantage Over NXT Horsewomen, Her Message to Io Shirai After NXT Takeover
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Bruce Prichard Taking Over RAW & Smackdown Creative, Explains Why Changes Don’t Matter, Comments On Heyman’s Creative Work
- AJ Styles Reportedly Moved To Smackdown Due To Issues With Paul Heyman