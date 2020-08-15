Asuka Reacts To Getting Two Title Shots At Summerslam

As a result of winning a battle royal on last night’s episode of Smackdown, Asuka won a Smackdown Women’s title shot against Bayley at Summerslam. However, she previously pinned Bayley on an episode of RAW to get a shot at Sasha Banks and the RAW Women’s title. So there’s a possibility that after Summerslam, Asuka could have both belts. This fact wasn’t lost on the Empress of Tomorrow, who made some comments about it on Twitter.

She wrote: “Back in the day, I got Pokemon Red and Blue. Next, I have to get WWE red and blue. Would you choose a double burger or a double champion? I choose both. Because I’m greedy!”

