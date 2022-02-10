wrestling / News

Asuka Reacts To Her In-Game Rating For WWE 2K22

February 10, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Asuka SummerSlam WWE Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, Asuka reacted to her in-game rating for WWE 2K22, which was revealed by 2K Japan. She will have a 90/100 rating on the game.

The translation of her post reads: “I think it’s about 10 points less.

The Empress of Tomorrow has been out of action in WWE since Money in the Bank 2021, but is expected to return soon, possibly even this month.

