Asuka Reacts To Her In-Game Rating For WWE 2K22

In a post on Twitter, Asuka reacted to her in-game rating for WWE 2K22, which was revealed by 2K Japan. She will have a 90/100 rating on the game.

The translation of her post reads: “I think it’s about 10 points less.”

あと10ポイントほど足らないと思います…😑 — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) February 10, 2022

The Empress of Tomorrow has been out of action in WWE since Money in the Bank 2021, but is expected to return soon, possibly even this month.