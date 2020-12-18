wrestling / News
WWE News: Asuka Recalls TLC Women’s Title Win, Trish Stratus’ Post-Retirement Matches, Stock Down
December 18, 2020 | Posted by
– Asuka looks back on her Smackdown Women’s Title win at TLC in a new Break It Down sneak peek. You can check out that video below:
– WWE’s stock closed at $46.43 on Friday, down $1.06 (2.23%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.41% on the day.
– The latest episode of WWE Playlist looks at Trish Stratus’ matches that took place after her retirement:
