Asuka Recaptures Raw Women’s Championship at SummerSlam (Pics, Video)
Asuka may not have beat Bayley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, but she still walked away from the PPV with gold around her waist. The Empress of Tomorrow defeated Sasha Banks for the Raw Women’s Championship in her second match of the night. You can see pics and video from the bout below.
The win gives Asuyka her second run with the Raw Women’s Championship, having reigned from Money in the Bank until she lost it to Banks on the July 20th episode of Raw. Banks’ reign, her fifth, ends at 27 recognized days.
You can check out our full live coverage of SummerSlam here.
Time to get out the 🧹🧹🧹?@SashaBanksWWE is looking to make it 2-for-2 for the #GoldenRoleModels against @WWEAsuka at #SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/2pa4LIuPgh
— WWE (@WWE) August 24, 2020
One loss? No problem.
Nothing will ruin @WWEAsuka's #SummerSlam MOOD. pic.twitter.com/mZXVRUxyCz
— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 24, 2020
A ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ cheering section.#SummerSlam @itsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/Mar7qpOLOo
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 24, 2020
thud
/THəd/
a dull, heavy sound, such as that made by an object falling to the ground.#SummerSlam @SashaBanksWWE @WWEAsuka pic.twitter.com/dhhs6P8xwA
— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 24, 2020
The SICKENING THUD!!! @SashaBanksWWE POWERBOMBS @WWEAsuka to the floor with the #WWERaw #WomensTitle on the line at #SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/T9Yq6rqweE
— WWE (@WWE) August 24, 2020
Feelings of concern.#SummerSlam @itsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/VGZmduqrZ4
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 24, 2020
IS THIS IT?#SummerSlam @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/nnwMGs1hCY
— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 24, 2020
Empress of TODAY.@WWEAsuka is a 2️⃣✖️ #WWERaw #WomensChampion! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/DrdIFeYYkg
— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 24, 2020
3️⃣ titles is still good though … right?#SummerSlam @SashaBanksWWE @itsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/hSEqzFywCF
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 24, 2020
#WWERaw #WomensChampion ONCE AGAIN.@WWEAsuka defeats @SashaBanksWWE to regain her title at #SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/C9DF41Ue5o
— WWE (@WWE) August 24, 2020
