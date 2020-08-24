Asuka Recaptures Raw Women’s Championship at SummerSlam (Pics, Video)

Asuka may not have beat Bayley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, but she still walked away from the PPV with gold around her waist. The Empress of Tomorrow defeated Sasha Banks for the Raw Women’s Championship in her second match of the night. You can see pics and video from the bout below.

The win gives Asuyka her second run with the Raw Women’s Championship, having reigned from Money in the Bank until she lost it to Banks on the July 20th episode of Raw. Banks’ reign, her fifth, ends at 27 recognized days.

