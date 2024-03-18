wrestling / News

Asuka Reportedly Injured On Last Friday’s WWE Smackdown

March 18, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
PWInsider reports that Asuka suffered some sort of knee injury during last Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown. She was removed from this past weekend’s live events as a precautionary measure.

It was noted that the WWE women’s tag team champion is undergoing medical tests to determine the severity of the injury and if she can work through it.

