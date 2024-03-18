wrestling / News
Asuka Reportedly Injured On Last Friday’s WWE Smackdown
March 18, 2024 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that Asuka suffered some sort of knee injury during last Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown. She was removed from this past weekend’s live events as a precautionary measure.
It was noted that the WWE women’s tag team champion is undergoing medical tests to determine the severity of the injury and if she can work through it.
