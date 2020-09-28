Asuka Retains Raw Women’s Title At Clash of Champions (Pics, Video)

Zelina Vega put up a good fight, but Asuka walked out of Clash of Champions with her Raw Women’s Title reign intact. The Empress of Tomorrow defeated Vega at the PPV, making her tap out to the Asuka Lock to retain the title. You can see pics and video from the match below.

After the match, Asuka did an interview in the ring, putting Zelina over and calling her a “firecracker” but saying she wasn’t ready for Asuka. She then offered a handshake, to which Vega offered a bow – and then of course took the opportunity to attack Vega. Asuka got on the mic and went off in Japanese after, looking enraged.

Asuka’s title reign now stands at 35 days, having regained the title from Sasha Banks at SummerSlam. You can check out our live coverage of Clash of Champions here.