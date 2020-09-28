wrestling / News
Asuka Retains Raw Women’s Title At Clash of Champions (Pics, Video)
Zelina Vega put up a good fight, but Asuka walked out of Clash of Champions with her Raw Women’s Title reign intact. The Empress of Tomorrow defeated Vega at the PPV, making her tap out to the Asuka Lock to retain the title. You can see pics and video from the match below.
After the match, Asuka did an interview in the ring, putting Zelina over and calling her a “firecracker” but saying she wasn’t ready for Asuka. She then offered a handshake, to which Vega offered a bow – and then of course took the opportunity to attack Vega. Asuka got on the mic and went off in Japanese after, looking enraged.
Asuka’s title reign now stands at 35 days, having regained the title from Sasha Banks at SummerSlam. You can check out our live coverage of Clash of Champions here.
Are we looking at the next #WWERaw #WomensChampion?@Zelina_VegaWWE challenges @WWEAsuka RIGHT NOW as #WWEClash of Champions continues streaming LIVE! pic.twitter.com/HYw1HOQ3Uy
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) September 27, 2020
Forever a mood.#WWEClash @WWEAsuka pic.twitter.com/cZXPh8TNMb
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 27, 2020
HIP ⚡️ ATTACK#WWEClash #WomensTitle @WWEAsuka pic.twitter.com/J0cnVvETyF
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 27, 2020
The Empress is always ready.@WWEAsuka is STILL your #WWERaw #WomensChampion! #WWEClash pic.twitter.com/Py6TNTZgHc
— WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2020
.@Zelina_VegaWWE looks to upset @WWEAsuka in a battle for the #WWERaw #WomensTitle at #WWEClash of Champions! pic.twitter.com/UrBJhIc2IM
— WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2020
Facing @WWEAsuka will do this to ya.#WWEClash #WomensTitle @Zelina_VegaWWE pic.twitter.com/NJMKI49TEe
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 27, 2020
Looks like someone's ready to dust herself off and try again.#WWEClash @Zelina_VegaWWE pic.twitter.com/vumPeFNIsb
— WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2020
It may not be over, but tonight goes to @WWEAsuka. #WWEClash pic.twitter.com/kOOCxZCVVl
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 27, 2020
