Asuka Returning on Raw, Will Face Shayna Baszler

Looks like Asuka’s status for WrestleMania is far less up in the air, as she’s set to compete on tonight’s Raw. WWE has announced that Asuka will return to the ring for the first time in three weeks to face Baszler, who put her briefly on the shelf.

It had been reported last week that Asuka’s WrestleMania status may be uncertain due to a concussion caused by Baszler’s kick that left her out of action, but one would assume that is cleared up with her return tonight. The full announcement reads: