Asuka Returning on Raw, Will Face Shayna Baszler

March 15, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Looks like Asuka’s status for WrestleMania is far less up in the air, as she’s set to compete on tonight’s Raw. WWE has announced that Asuka will return to the ring for the first time in three weeks to face Baszler, who put her briefly on the shelf.

It had been reported last week that Asuka’s WrestleMania status may be uncertain due to a concussion caused by Baszler’s kick that left her out of action, but one would assume that is cleared up with her return tonight. The full announcement reads:

Asuka returns to the ring seeking payback against Shayna Baszler
Raw Women’s Champion Asuka will be out for payback tonight when she returns to the ring for a clash with Shayna Baszler.

Three weeks ago, a brutal kick from The Queen of Spades sent The Empress of Tomorrow’s teeth flying and has kept Asuka out of action since. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Baszler & Nia Jax have long targeted Asuka, but the Raw Women’s Champion seems certain to be fired up for a brawl against The Submission Magician.

Will Asuka battle back against Baszler and make a statement as The Road to WrestleMania continues?

Don’t miss the showdown tonight on Raw at 8/7 C on USA Network!

