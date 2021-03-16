Asuka Reveals Injury Update After Making Return On RAW

Asuka made her return on last night’s edition of RAW, where she defeated Shayna Baszler in less than two minutes. After the show, Asuka offered an update on her injury status after being out a few weeks following Baszler knocking some of her teeth out, which also reportedly led to a concussion.

In a message on the Japanese social networking app NowVoice (via Wrestling Inc.), Asuka mentioned that she has temporary teeth to replace the ones she lost and that it will be six months before her injury completely heals.

The report also notes that Asuka explained that she will get implants in her mouth to replace the teeth that were injured.

The current RAW Women’s Champion doesn’t currently have a match set for WrestleMania 37, but Charlotte Flair has been mentioned as Asuka’s rumored opponent on the show.