Asuka Wants to Face Rhea Ripley at Possible Second Evolution Event, Ripley Responds

– Give Me Sport reports that during a recent international media call, Raw women’s champion Asuka was asked who she would like to face at a possible second all-women’s Evolution pay-per-view event. The choice Asuka revealed was former NXT women’s champion Rhea Ripley.

After hearing about Asuka’s comments, Rhea Ripley shared her thoughts via Twitter. She wrote, “Interesting. I’ve always wanted to face @WWEAsuka.” So the question remains: Is Rhea Ripley ready for Asuka?

Currently, the Raw women’s champ is slated to defend her title against Sasha Banks on Sunday, July 19 at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. The event will be available on the WWE Network.