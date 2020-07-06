wrestling / News
WWE News: Asuka Says Sasha Banks Has Smelly Feet, Nikki Cross On Friendship with Alexa Bliss, Lars Sullivan Birthday
– Sasha Banks tweeted a shot at RAW Women’s Champion Asuka today, saying she is late to RAW and is going to tell Vince McMahon. This prompted a back and forth that included Asuka saying Sasha’s feet smell and Bayley saying tonight will be her night.
Asuka is set to face Sasha’s partner Bayley tonight on RAW.
“Good afternoon @WWEAsuka I see you’re late for TV! I just told @VinceMcMahon 😘 #payup #theleader #Raw #AsukavsBayley”
Gustoso e delizioso pic.twitter.com/BYvyQoxIpX
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) July 6, 2020
🧟♀️ @SashaBanksWWE “That was delicious.”
🦸♀️ Asuka “I know we just ate, but I'm still peckish” pic.twitter.com/1D9rcFKMtS
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) July 6, 2020
feet smell😡
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) July 6, 2020
31 to 69? Really guys?!?????? Fine!!!!!! Who needs you. Tonight is MY NIGHT!!!!!!!!!!!!!
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 6, 2020
– SportsNet has an interview up with Nikki Cross where she discusses her friendship with Alexa Bliss, her love of coffee, and awkward moments.
– Lars Sullivan turns 32 years old today.
