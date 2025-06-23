wrestling / News
Asuka Says She Has Lost Track Of All WWE Records She’s Broken
Asuka has broken many records during her time in professional wrestling. A decorated competitor in WWE, her achievements include an extensive undefeated streak and winning the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match in 2018.
On June 23, Asuka went on social media to ask for an updated graphic of her accomplishments, stating that she has lost track of the records she has set.
Asuka is scheduled to compete in the Queen of the Ring tournament finals at the upcoming WWE Night of Champions event. Her opponent will be determined on the June 23 episode of WWE Monday Night RAW.
Someone please make an updated version of this.
I’ve lost track of how many records I’ve broken 👊🤡 pic.twitter.com/TClpvUUxX3
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) June 23, 2025
