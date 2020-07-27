Asuka Says She Will Wait ‘Forever’ For Ember Moon To Return

Ember Moon recently posted to Twitter that she wants more matches with Asuka. In response, Asuka said that she will wait for Ember to return. Moon is currently out of action after tearing her Achilles tendon back in September of last year. She revealed back in July that she may need a second surgery for it.

Ember wrote: “This match!!! I want more.”

Asuka replied: “How much longer should I wait…No matter how long it takes, I believe in you and I’ll wait for you forever.”

