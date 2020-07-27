wrestling / News
Asuka Says She Will Wait ‘Forever’ For Ember Moon To Return
Ember Moon recently posted to Twitter that she wants more matches with Asuka. In response, Asuka said that she will wait for Ember to return. Moon is currently out of action after tearing her Achilles tendon back in September of last year. She revealed back in July that she may need a second surgery for it.
Ember wrote: “This match!!! I want more.”
Asuka replied: “How much longer should I wait…No matter how long it takes, I believe in you and I’ll wait for you forever.”
This match!!!! I want more https://t.co/JtpxiFTPh0
— Ember M.I.A. Palmer (@WWEEmberMoon) July 26, 2020
How much longer should I wait…
No matter how long it takes, I believe in you and I'll wait for you forever.😡💕
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) July 26, 2020
