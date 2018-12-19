Quantcast

 

Asuka Says Vince McMahon Hugged Her After Championship Win at TLC

December 19, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Asuka WWE TLC

– Asuka spoke with Tokyo Sports for a new interview and discussed her Smackdown Women’s Championship win at WWE TLC over the weekend. The Smackdown star told the outlet that McMahon praised the match backstage after it was done, telling her that the match weas great and that he was very pleased with it.

She also told the outlet that her goal is to have a title match at WrestleMania, noting, “The reason why I came to WWE is raising the quality of women’s [wresyling]” and to make the women “more recognizable.”

