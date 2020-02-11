wrestling / News
Asuka Thinks She Won in Artistry in Loss to Becky Lynch
– As noted, Asuka lost to Becky Lynch again in last night’s title rematch between the two on Raw. Asuka later commented on the last via her Twitter page. You can see her comments below.
Asuka wrote, “And I’m YouTuber. Tonight was a match between Youtuber and just a woman. And I lost, but I think I won in artistry. There is only one artist in this place, it is me. Art is created from spiritual conflict. Yes I am a potter in life. I’m hungry and hungry.”
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) February 11, 2020
