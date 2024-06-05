wrestling / News
Asuka Shares Photo From Hospital With Her Knee in a Brace
June 5, 2024 | Posted by
– As previously reported, Asuka recently took some time off from WWE following WWE Backlash France due to a knee injury she’s been dealing with, and she was undergoing treatment to deal with the issue. Earlier today, the former WWE Women’s Champion shared a photo on social media, showing her knee wrapped up in a brace, and she appeared to be laying on a hospital bed.
You can check out the photo the Empress of Tomorrow shared below. On behalf of 411, we send our best wishes to Asuka for a quick and speedy recovery.
My knee
My 膝 pic.twitter.com/KcNXbO0ChQ
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) June 5, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Will Ospreay Says Doesn’t Feel Right Using Storm Driver 91 After Hurting Bryan Danielson
- Randy Orton Thinks It’s Nice Vince McMahon Is Out of WWE, Likes How WWE Takes Care of Talent Now
- Ted DiBiase Recalls Backstage Drama Between Veterans and Outsiders at WCW Slamboree 1997
- Eric Bischoff on if He Ever Saw Dean Malenko as a Main Eventer in WCW