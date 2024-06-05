Asuka Shares Photo From Hospital With Her Knee in a Brace

– As previously reported, Asuka recently took some time off from WWE following WWE Backlash France due to a knee injury she’s been dealing with, and she was undergoing treatment to deal with the issue. Earlier today, the former WWE Women’s Champion shared a photo on social media, showing her knee wrapped up in a brace, and she appeared to be laying on a hospital bed.

You can check out the photo the Empress of Tomorrow shared below. On behalf of 411, we send our best wishes to Asuka for a quick and speedy recovery.