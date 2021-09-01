wrestling / News
Asuka Shares Picture With Arm in a Sling
August 31, 2021 | Posted by
Asuka has her arm in a sling in a new photo she posted online. The Raw star noted that she visited the dentist and got new teeth to replace the temporary ones she was wearing due to a kick from Shayna Baszler in February, and you can see the photo blow.
Asuka has been off of WWE TV since Money in the Bank. As of now there’s no word on when she might return.
I finally got new teeth! It took 6 months since I lost my teeth😬
Thank you Dr. Byron M Blasco👨🏼⚕️ pic.twitter.com/eCsfEpfthd
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) August 31, 2021