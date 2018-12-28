wrestling / News
WWE News: Asuka Shows Off Her Customized Title Plates, Goldust Gets Artistic With His Time Off, Five WWE Wrestlers With Most Wins In 2018
– Here is Asuka, showing off her customized plates on her newly won Smackdown women’s championship…
– Goldust may be on the shelf recovering from double knee surgery, but he’s been putting him time to good use…
Trying my hand at painting. #LonghornInAField pic.twitter.com/aNHs08gjBu
— Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) December 28, 2018
Something I am good at, making wooden crosses and painting them. I made @reymysterio a cross a while back. This to me, is soothing. #WoodWorking #hobby pic.twitter.com/zFxadguBGu
— Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) December 28, 2018
Ok, what kind of paint scheme should I do? pic.twitter.com/xtK4Lc1vsp
— Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) December 28, 2018
There ya go @SheriffChody #ThinBlueLine pic.twitter.com/kskDio52l9
— Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) December 28, 2018
If I get enough interest, I may sell these on my website. They are custom made to order. So, we shall see. #HandMade #CrossNecklace pic.twitter.com/AWIYrjVYHn
— Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) December 28, 2018
– WWE posted the following video, looking at the stars with the most wins in 2018…