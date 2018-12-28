Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Asuka Shows Off Her Customized Title Plates, Goldust Gets Artistic With His Time Off, Five WWE Wrestlers With Most Wins In 2018

December 28, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Asuka WWE TLC

– Here is Asuka, showing off her customized plates on her newly won Smackdown women’s championship…

– Goldust may be on the shelf recovering from double knee surgery, but he’s been putting him time to good use…

– WWE posted the following video, looking at the stars with the most wins in 2018…

