Asuka Reportedly Still Expected to Work Elimination Chamber

– As previously reported, WWE announced that Asuka has a wrist injury and as a result was forced to withdraw from her previously announced matchup with Shayna Baszler for last night’s episode of Raw. Asuka’s Kabuki Warriors tag team partner, Kairi Sane, took her place during the show. F4WOnline.com had an update on Asuka’s current status.

According to the report, the WWE women’s tag team champ is still expected to work Sunday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Asuka is slated to take part in a six-woman Elimination Chamber match to determine the No. 1 contender for the Raw women’s title at WrestleMania 36. The match is also slated to feature Shayna Baszler, Ruby Riott, Natalya, Sarah Logan, and Liv Morgan.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 is slated for Sunday, March 8. It will be held at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and it will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.