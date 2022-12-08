wrestling / News
Asuka Teases A New Look and Darker Direction
In a series of posts on Twitter, Asuka tweeted a new look, while posting messages that were darker than normal. This included things like, “the world is full of shit” and “goodbye cruel world.” The photos come from when she wrestled as Kana in Japan. She has yet to adopt this look for WWE TV and it’s unknown if she will.
I think everyone should choose someone other than me. https://t.co/E87dABVfBo
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) December 7, 2022
I don't want respect. I have never wanted to be respected.
I don't care about that.
I'm going to listen to the new Metallica song and go to bed.
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) December 7, 2022
Two of them, except me!
You don't need me for this choice.
I'm going to listen to MEGADETH and go to bed. https://t.co/E87dABEczo
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) December 7, 2022
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) December 7, 2022
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) December 7, 2022
the world is full of shit pic.twitter.com/InDEdkDtaH
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) December 7, 2022
Goodbye cruel world pic.twitter.com/FQkd8hKCSs
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) December 7, 2022
Verstossen sei auf ewig,
Verlassen sei auf ewig,
Zertrümmert sei'n auf ewig
Alle Bande der Natur.
Disowned may you be forever,
Abandoned may you be forever,
Destroyed be forever
All the bonds of nature. pic.twitter.com/AcNCSOzAOe
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) December 8, 2022
