Asuka Teases A New Look and Darker Direction

December 8, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw Asuka

In a series of posts on Twitter, Asuka tweeted a new look, while posting messages that were darker than normal. This included things like, “the world is full of shit” and “goodbye cruel world.” The photos come from when she wrestled as Kana in Japan. She has yet to adopt this look for WWE TV and it’s unknown if she will.

Asuka, Joseph Lee

