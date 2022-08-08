Asuka Wants To Be A Tag Champion Again, Kairi Sane Responds

In a post on Twitter, Asuka said that she wanted to be a WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion again, but needed a partner. This drew a response from Kairi Sane, her former teammate in The Kabuki Warriors.

Asuka wrote: “I will be the tag team champion again!!!! But where is my partner?”

Asuka is a two-time tag champion holding the belts with Sane and Flair. The reign with Sane lasted for 172 days, after they lost them to Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross at Wrestlemania 36.