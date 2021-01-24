Asuka Will Defend Women’s Title Against Alexa Bliss on Raw

– WWE.com has announced a huge title matchup for tomorrow’s Raw. Asuka will defend her Raw women’s title against Alexa Bliss after Bliss managed to defeat the Raw women’s champion in a non-title match on last week’s show.

Asuka defends the Raw Women’s Championship against Alexa Bliss Alexa Bliss pinned Asuka last week, revealing a horrifying transformation in the process. If Bliss does it again this Monday night, she’ll be the new Raw Women’s Champion. After a tenuous confrontation inside Bliss’ playground, Bliss made Asuka pay the price in one-on-one competition. Seemingly embodying characteristics of The Fiend mid-match, Bliss appeared more powerful than ever, and pinned The Empress of Tomorrow after dropping her with Sister Abigail. Now, Bliss is one more victory away from capturing the Raw Women’s Title. Can Asuka overcome what may be her gravest challenge yet, or is darkness in store for the Raw Women’s Championship? Find out tomorrow night at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Alexa Bliss is already scheduled as an entrant for the women’s Rumble match on Sunday, but she might already be champion if she manages to win tomorrow night. Here’s the updated lineup for tomorrow’s edition of Raw, which will be the go-home show before Royal Rumble 2021:

* Charlotte Flair vs. Shayna Baszler

* Gauntlet Match for US Title Shot: Matt Riddle vs. The Hurt Business (Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, MVP)

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Asuka (c) vs. Alexa Bliss