Asuka Wins Women’s Elimination Chamber, Will Face Bianca Belair At Wrestlemania

A new match has been set for Wreslemania after Asuka won the Women’s Elimination Chamber match at tonight’s event. Asuka will now challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s title in Los Angeles. Asuka outlasted Nikki Cross, Liv Morgan, Natalya, Raquel Rodriguez and Carmella to win.

Here is the elimination order:

1) Nikki Cross was pinned by Raquel Rodriguez.

2) Liv Morgan passed out from a double submission by Natalya and Asuka.

3) Carmella pinned Natalya.

4) Carmella and Asuka pinned Raquel Rodriguez.

5) Asuka beat Carmella by submission.

