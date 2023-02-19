wrestling
Asuka Wins Women’s Elimination Chamber, Will Face Bianca Belair At Wrestlemania
A new match has been set for Wreslemania after Asuka won the Women’s Elimination Chamber match at tonight’s event. Asuka will now challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s title in Los Angeles. Asuka outlasted Nikki Cross, Liv Morgan, Natalya, Raquel Rodriguez and Carmella to win.
Here is the elimination order:
1) Nikki Cross was pinned by Raquel Rodriguez.
2) Liv Morgan passed out from a double submission by Natalya and Asuka.
3) Carmella pinned Natalya.
4) Carmella and Asuka pinned Raquel Rodriguez.
5) Asuka beat Carmella by submission.
You can follow along with our live coverage of the event here.
💋#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/Hk24Wj89mi
— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2023
.@WWENikkiCross just got sent through the #WWEChamber pod!!! pic.twitter.com/ZIPuNfXZOF
— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2023
What a display of teamwork between @WWEAsuka & @CarmellaWWE at #WWEChamber! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/CKvRG4Q7Eg
— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2023
ASUKA DID IT!!!@WWEAsuka wins at #WWEChamber! pic.twitter.com/H7lSGOj6A1
— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2023
READY FOR ASUKA?!@WWEAsuka is going to #WrestleMania to challenge #WWERaw Women's Champion @BiancaBelairWWE! pic.twitter.com/y7l0GjxPBN
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) February 19, 2023
