WWE News: Asuka’s WWE Accomplishments Touted, Highlights From This Week’s Total Bellas
– WWE posted to Twitter to shine a spotlight on Asuka’s sizable career accomplishments following her becoming Raw Women’s Champion this week. As you can see below, Asuka has now held every women’s title in the company, the women’s Money in the Bank briefcase, the women’s Royal Rumble, was the inaugural co-winner of the Mixed Match Challenge (alongside The Miz) and was the sole survivor in a Survivor Series match:
You name it, @WWEAsuka has done it. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/3fZq4yDKgc
— WWE (@WWE) May 15, 2020
– WWE posted the highlight clips from this week’s Total Bellas, which you can check out below:
