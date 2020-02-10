– Asuka posted some new vlogs ahead of her WWE Raw Women’s Title showdown against Becky Lynch tonight.

– Michael Elgin shows off his bowling skills.

.@MichaelElgin25 proved unbreakable yet again and claimed the championship in the continuing IMPACT Wrestling Bowling Championship, held in Las Vegas for Titanium ticket-buyers. pic.twitter.com/TBGZuwsOJC — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 10, 2020

– Zack Sabre Jr is targetting Jon Moxley and the IWGP US Title.