– During a recent interview on Talk Is Jericho, AEW star and ROH Women’s Champion Athena discussed the reaction to her match with Jody Threat that took place on AEW Dark, the collaborative process in AEW, and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Her thoughts on the collaborative process in AEW: “It was really cool because there were so many people that had ideas,” Athena said. “Christopher Daniels has been awesome. Sonjay [Dutt] has been awesome. Daivari has been awesome. Just piling on ideas on how to make this grow and make this be better.”

Athena on her AEW Dark match against Jody Threat: “They [AEW] put me against Jody Threat. She’s a hometown hero there, she’s done all these death matches, she loves that hard-hitting style, and I’m very familiar with her work. So we go, we have this match, and I remember, they were like ‘This might happen.’ I was like ‘It won’t happen’, and then it did. It was like ‘Okay, cool. I’m going to be the aggressor at this point.’ And the crowd was so behind her, no matter what I did, they booed, and I was like ‘I’m sorry, I’m sorry.'”

On how people reacted to her hard-hitting match with Jody Threat: “I’ve seen dudes, even in WWE, on the indies, whatever, they’ll chop each other into ground beef on their chest. And then I hit this one girl solid, with no marks on her, but ‘Oh my gosh. Clutch your pearls. We’re coming. Oh no!’ It was just ‘I’m going to piss you off now.’ Because that’s what we do, we tell stories.”

On why she’s grateful for the matchup: “I really do thank Jody Threat for making Athena ‘Athena’ again. And maybe one day we’ll get back to it. But without her, this wouldn’t have happened.”

