Athena On AEW’s Working Relationships, Hopes to Face Giulia, Mercedes Mone & More

Athena wants dream matches against the likes of Giulia and Mercedes Mone, and appreciates that AEW & ROH’s working relationships make them possible. The ROH World Women’s Champion spoke with Under the Ring recently, and during the conversation she talked about the company’s partnerships with other promotions.

“Absolutely, who wouldn’t want more universally known talent, right?,” she said (per Fightful). “Like Giulia from STARDOM or Mercedes Mone, Trinity, there’s so many beautiful talented women out there who I’ve been dying to get my hands on, including those that work in the company now like Jamie Hayter. It’s really cool what AEW and ROH have done, bringing in that outside talent. Ronda Rousey was here a few weeks ago. It’s really cool to have the opportunity to not be limited to just our roster at times.”

She continued, “It’s really cool, I got to wrestle Angelina Love, who I was a massive fan of when I was a kid growing up before I even started wrestling. There used to be this show on the Sun network that had a small, twenty minute women’s wrestling show, and that was the first time I saw her and Velvet Sky before they became Knockouts. I didn’t even know women could wrestle like that, so it’s really eye opening to see these women perform and to be able to come down this road and have these women in the ring with me at the peak of my career. I can’t thank the environment that I’m in enough for those moments and opportunities to have dream matches. Next on the list is hopefully I get to go to Japan and wrestle because I’ve never gotten to do that. With Riho coming back and just a plethora of [Japanese stars] dying to come over here, the opportunity is always there for those crazy dream matches.”

Athena will defend her title against Billie Starkz at ROH Final Battle on Friday.