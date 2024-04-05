wrestling / News
AEW News: Athena On AEW Timelines, Swerve Strickland Interview, Billie Starkz On AEW Unrestricted
– Athena is the subject of this week’s AEW Timelines video. You can see the video below, looking at the ROH Women’s World Champion’s road in the company:
– McKenzie Mitchell posted part two of her interview with Swerve Strickland:
– Billie Starkz is the guest on this week’s AEW Unrestricted. You can listen to the episode below, described as follows:
It’s Billie Starkz versus Queen Aminata for the inaugural ROH Women’s Television Championship at Supercard of Honor tomorrow, Friday, April 5th in Philadelphia, and Billie joins to talk about the importance of the championship and what it would mean for her to be the first-ever title holder! Billie talks about her AEW debut on Dark and how that eventually led to her signing, how & when she found out she was challenging Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship at Battle Of The Belts VI, and what it was like to be a competitor in the first-ever Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament. She also details her storyline with Athena, what inspired the whole minion storyline, and how she managed to keep a straight face in the ring when Lexy Nair became the valedictorian at the minion graduation ceremony. Plus, Billie talks about starting her pro wrestling training at the age of 13, balancing high school and her wrestling career, and what she learned (and loved) about wrestling in Japan.