Athena Beats Billie Starkz At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Moves On In Owen Hart Tournament

Athena is moving on in the women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament by virtue of a win over Billie Starkz at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The ROH Women’s World Champion beat Starkz in the Zero Hour pre-show to move onto the semifinals. You can see clips from the match below.

Athena moves on to face Willow Nightingale in the semifinals of the tournament. You can follow our live coverage of Forbidden Door here.