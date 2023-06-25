wrestling / News
Athena Beats Billie Starkz At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Moves On In Owen Hart Tournament
Athena is moving on in the women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament by virtue of a win over Billie Starkz at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The ROH Women’s World Champion beat Starkz in the Zero Hour pre-show to move onto the semifinals. You can see clips from the match below.
Athena moves on to face Willow Nightingale in the semifinals of the tournament. You can follow our live coverage of Forbidden Door here.
Billie Starkz takes on #ROH Women's World Champion Athena in an Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament Quarterfinal!
Watch the #AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor ZERO HOUR right here:
▶️ https://t.co/znvLhcZvrl@AthenaPalmer_FG | @billiestarkz pic.twitter.com/Fky1qzbUiQ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 25, 2023
BILLIE NO #AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor #ZeroHour
➡️ https://t.co/mHsq0hqrQu pic.twitter.com/vbDWtM7FW1
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) June 25, 2023