Athena Says She’d Be ‘Bummed’ If She Isn’t At AEW All In, Reflects on Match With Mercedes Mone

In an interview with Sports Illustrated’s The Takedown, Athena said she isn’t sure about her chances of appearing at AEW All In: Texas and would be ‘bummed’ if she didn’t. She also spoke about her match with Mercedes Mone at Spring Breakthru. Here are highlights:

On her match with Mone: “It took me like a few days to kind of process everything. I know that sounds weird. I think because I’m always on the hustle and the bustle with everything, it’s very hard for me sometimes to just sit back and enjoy what I put on a platter.”

On wanting to work with Mone again: “It left me wanting so much more. It left me wanting to do a full storyline with Mercedes Moné. I feel like I hold myself on such a high pedestal, because I feel like I always have people depending on me. Down from my indie company, down to my ROH locker room. We put our hearts on a platter, and I felt like in that moment, I was proud of myself.”

On All In: Texas: “I don’t know if that’s in my stars. If not, I have a Ring of Honor pay-per-view that I will probably be defending my championship on. You know, I would probably be super bummed out if I wasn’t on All In, but honestly, there’s still time.”