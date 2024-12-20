Athena Says Conversations ‘Have Been Had’ About Her Appearing On AEW TV

Athena has worked most of her time in the last couple years in ROH, and she says that there have been discussions about her appearing on AEW TV agin. The ROH Women’s World Champion defends her title against Billie Starkz on tonight’s ROH Final Battle and she spoke with Denise Salcedo for a new interview. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On more apperances on AEW TV: “I love that they want to see me on All Elite Wrestling, you know, but at the same time, I’ve always wanted more, I’ll say that first and foremost. Tony and I have had several conversations about, ‘Hey, I’d like to do more with AEW. Hey, I’d love to do more with Dynamite, Rampage, whatever.’ We’ve had those conversations, so let me say that first and foremost. Those conversations have been had and there is a time period where that’s going to happen. It’s changed a lot, I will say that, but it’s still happening.”

ON her work in ROH the last couple years: “I love the fact that the anticipation is killing people where it’s like, ‘Why is Athena there and not here?’ Because Athena has her own damn show minions, that’s why. Athena runs ROH. When people think of Ring Of Honor now, it’s me. When I was growing up, It was Bryan, it was Nigel, it was Samoa Joe, it was AJ, it was the Briscoes, it was Taven, it was Adam Cole, it was all of those guys but now it’s Athena. Now it’s Athena and this is my show, it’s my brand. When I was young on the independent scene, that’s the place I wanted to work. I managed to earn a spot on the Ring Of Honor roster. For me, this is roots for me, right?”

On wanting to step up and “do more”: “I don’t want to leave ROH high and dry, not even a little bit, but at the same time, I know that time is coming for me soon to kind of do more, let me put it that way. Do more and make an even bigger impact that what I already have. I love that people are talking about me, it warms my my heart, my minions, my support. Someone that’s been doing this 19/20 years at this point, it means a lot that my fan base is still there and still appreciates everything that I do and they want it so bad but when you finally get it, yall don’t complain when I kick all these teeth in. When this finally happens, when all of your favorites end up on the shelf, when all of their favorites prove that they can’t hang with a real wrestler and champion, I want you guys to remember that you guys wanted this, okay? Be careful what you ask for, I’m warning you now. They’re going to be like, ‘Oh my god, we missed Athena, it’s so great.’ Then be like, ‘Oh my god, why why.’ I want you to know, remember what you’re asking for. When Athena comes to AEW, we are ending mediocrity. We are raising the bar, okay? So be careful what you ask for.”