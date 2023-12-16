Athena Defeats Billie Starkz, Retains Women’s Title at ROH Final Battle

Athena is still your ROH Women’s World Champion, defeating Billie Starkz in the main event of Final Battle. Athena beat her former Minion in Training on Friday’s show to retain her title. Starka and Athena hugged after the match, and Athena held the challenger’s hand up.

Athena has been ROH Women’s World Champion for 371 days, having won the title from Mercedes Martinez at Final Battle 2022.