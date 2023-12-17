Athena Discusses Her Onscreen Chemistry With Lexy Nair

In an interview with WrestlePurists (via Wrestlezone), Athena spoke about her onscreen chemistry with backstage interviewer Lexy Nair and how well the two work together.

She said: “I feel like it just kind of happened to be honest with you. Like from her not being able to do her job right as a interviewer all the way back, till me having to coach her up, it was just a natural progression that she become part of the minion Mafia. Lexy’s absolutely amazing and she’s a stunning personality even behind the camera, which you guys don’t really get to see. She’s an amazing human being and it’s so funny to me that like everyone always steps on her because she’s more sassy than probably both me and Billie combined.“