Athena Discusses When She Will Return to AEW TV

– During a recent interview with Stephanie Chase on Wrestling, ROH Women’s World Champion Athena discussed wanting to appear regularly on AEW television again. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Athena on wanting to talk to Tony Khan about going back to AEW: “It’s something that Tony and I talk about quite a bit in person. It’s like, ‘Okay, we did Battle of the Belts, we’re sprinkling it here and there. We’ve done pre-shows on multiple pay-per-views with myself and Billie [Starkz] and Lexi [Nair] in there as well.’ I think it’s just a matter of time.”

Athena explained that the AEW roster already has Mercedes Mone and Toni Storm as the two champions with Britt Baker and Mariah May in hot pursuit of their titles, meaning that the AEW women’s division is very congested right now. She doesn’t want to get lost in the shuffle as those performers deserve their spotlight. However, she did have a message for the women of AEW.

On what will happen when she returns to AEW: “When I come to AEW, I’m beating the breaks off of all these hussies, and they’re not going to be able to stand toe-to-toe. So if I’m the best kept secret, they should have been watching ROH.”

Athena successfully defended her title last week at ROH Death Before Dishonor against Queen Aminata. She’s now been champion for 600 days.