Athena Doesn’t Know What Kind of Character WWE Wanted Ember Moon to Be

Athena recently weighed in on her some problems she saw with the nature of her character in WWE: namely, that WWE didn’t know what the plan was for her. Athena did a virtual meet & greet for Asylum Wrestling Store and revealed that WWE had several ideas for the character that never came to fruition, including a full-on werewolf take.

“I don’t know what Ember was supposed to be,” she said (per Fightful). “I think a lot of the times they were like, ‘Oh, she’s a witch, she’s a vampire, she’s a werewolf, she’s an assassin in the dark.’ There were so many different ideas being thrown out but I remember actually planning a whole werewolf outfit at one point in time. It was like, ‘Okay, we got the mask, we got this, we had gear to match. We started putting on ratty fur and stuff, and like, something happened and then that got changed to something else.’ I don’t know, but at one point in time, I think Ember was supposed to be a werewolf.”

She continued, “A lot of the masks and stuff that I wore at NXT, they were modeled after wolf skulls and stuff. They’re plastic, don’t get me PETA. But they were modeled after wolf skulls so I wanted to do kind of an ode to that after I got back to NXT. That was kind of my, ‘Alright, I’m going to make this a werewolf today.'”