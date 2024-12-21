Athena Plans To Expel Someone From MIT At ROH Boxing Day Brawl

During the post-show media scrum for last night’s Final Battle, Women’s World Champion Athena revealed that there will be an expulsion from MIT during the ‘Boxing Day Brawl’ episode of ROH TV. MIT stands for Minion in Training.

She said: “I think it’s time, and I’ve thought long and hard about this, that MIT has an expulsion. I think it’s time that we expel a member of the team because they’re not working for me. You know, I have tons of minions out there that would love to take their place. And hopefully this is the only one we ever have. Someone has to leave MIT and I think the Boxing Day Brawl is the perfect platform, on WatchROH.com, for me to have my show, me in the ring and my minions. I can see it now. Boxing Day. Athena. MIT. Forever champ. Minion overlord. The inspiration. The fallen goddess. American Joshi.”