Athena Picks Her Favorite Career Match Of All Time

AEW’s Athena guested on Talk Is Jericho recently and shared some details about her career arc and her history with the independent circuit, WWE, and AEW (per Wrestling Inc). When asked about her in-ring highlights, she also named her all-time favorite match thus far. You can read a highlight from the interview and listen to the full episode below.

On her personal favorite of all her wrestled matches: “My favorite match so far has been me versus Asuka at [NXT TakeOver] Brooklyn II. And it’s because I walked out to the crowd booing me when I was supposed to be the good guy. I just remember being so confident in what we had planned. You can go back and watch it too, there’s a moment I had planned where I just look at the crowd, and I give a smirk like, ‘I’m gonna change your mind.'”