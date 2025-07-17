wrestling / News
Athena Interrupts Toni Storm On AEW Dynamite
Toni Storm found herself confronted by her next challenger in Athena on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Storm spoke to the crowd on Wednesday’s show and talked about her win over Mercedes Mone at AEW All In: Texas. She thanked Mone for the match and said that Mone had delicious taste and should come back for seconds.
Athena, who won the Women’s Casino Gauntlet match, then interrupted and said she could cash in her title shot whenever she wanted. She teased the notion that she could do it Chicago or London and said Storm’s demise is imminent.
"Timeless" Toni Storm addresses her adoring public as well as @MercedesVarnado after a successful title defense at #AEWAllInTexas!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/7WJQfQolQI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 17, 2025
Looking to the future, "Timeless" Toni Storm gets interrupted by the Forever ROH Women's World Champion @AthenaPalmer_FG!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/cdsSJbL9z5
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 17, 2025
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Reveals Vince McMahon ‘Ghosted’ Him Regarding a WWE Return After Meeting With Him and Triple H
- More Backstage Details on TNA Teasing Return of AJ Styles at Slammiversary 2025
- Tony Khan Reveals How Far Back He Planned for Hangman Page To Dethrone Jon Moxley
- Goldberg Explains Why He Wouldn’t Let His Son Sign A WWE NIL Deal