Athena Interrupts Toni Storm On AEW Dynamite

Toni Storm found herself confronted by her next challenger in Athena on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Storm spoke to the crowd on Wednesday’s show and talked about her win over Mercedes Mone at AEW All In: Texas. She thanked Mone for the match and said that Mone had delicious taste and should come back for seconds.

Athena, who won the Women’s Casino Gauntlet match, then interrupted and said she could cash in her title shot whenever she wanted. She teased the notion that she could do it Chicago or London and said Storm’s demise is imminent.

