Athena, Jamie Hayter, Konosuke Takeshita Advance to Semifinals of Owen Hart Cup Tournament
More first-round matches of the Owen Hart Cup tournament happened on AEW Collision, with Athena, Jamie Hayter and Konosuke Takeshita advancing. Athena defeated Harley Cameron and Hayter defeated Billie Starkz to advance in the women’s bracket. Meanwhile, Takeshita defeated Brody King in the main event to advance in the men’s bracket. Only one match remains in the men’s bracket quarterfinals, as Hangman Page will face a wildcard opponent that has yet to be named. Here are the semifinal matches as it stands now:
Women’s Bracket:
* Athena vs. Mercedes Mone
* Jamie Hayter vs. Kris Statlander
Men’s Bracket:
* Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita
* Kyle Fletcher vs. Hangman Page OR Wild Card
The CEO has a homefield advantage at #AEWDynamite Spring Breakthru when she faces Athena THIS WEDNESDAY in the #OwenHartCup Semifinals!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & MAX@MercedesVarnado | @AthenaPalmer_FG pic.twitter.com/9cs4bGzxQA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2025
What an exchange between Harley Cameron & Athena!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT + MAX@AthenaPalmer_FG | @harleycameron_ pic.twitter.com/bWpzP3EYPU
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2025
WHAT STRENGTH BY TAKESHITA! 🔥
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT + MAX@Takesoup | @Brodyxking pic.twitter.com/sezRF5iz8F
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2025
HOLY SHIT WE ARE GETTING KONOSUKE TAKESHITA VS WILL OSPREAY!!!!! #AEWCollision #AEW pic.twitter.com/UWUKlquHQg
— TalonWulf • タロン • ウルフ (@TalonWulf_) April 13, 2025
