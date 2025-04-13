Athena, Jamie Hayter, Konosuke Takeshita Advance to Semifinals of Owen Hart Cup Tournament

More first-round matches of the Owen Hart Cup tournament happened on AEW Collision, with Athena, Jamie Hayter and Konosuke Takeshita advancing. Athena defeated Harley Cameron and Hayter defeated Billie Starkz to advance in the women’s bracket. Meanwhile, Takeshita defeated Brody King in the main event to advance in the men’s bracket. Only one match remains in the men’s bracket quarterfinals, as Hangman Page will face a wildcard opponent that has yet to be named. Here are the semifinal matches as it stands now:

Women’s Bracket:

* Athena vs. Mercedes Mone

* Jamie Hayter vs. Kris Statlander

Men’s Bracket:

* Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* Kyle Fletcher vs. Hangman Page OR Wild Card

