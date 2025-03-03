Athena & Mercedes Mone Trade Shots Over Billie Starkz’ AEW Dynamite Appearance

Mercedes Mone was none too pleased with Billie Starz’ AEW Dynamite appearance and she got into it with Athena over the matter on social media. Starkz appeared on Wednesday’s show and was run down by Mone until Momo Watanabe showed up, running Mone off. Mone dropped the TBS Championship in her escape.

Before Saturday’s Collision, Mone posted to Twitter to tag Starkz and tell her to “Tell your girl to give me my title NOW.” Athena rewtweeted the post and took shots at Mone, writing:

“Dear @MercedesVarnado,

I could say the exact same, you know where to find me… and we all know you ain’t ready for the a$$ whooping With love and anger

#ForeverROHChamp

Athena P.S.

Please don’t bother me with your CEO nonsense P.S.S.

MINION IN TRAINING #400237 3/4

@BillieStarkz

… we will talk later”

Mone retweeted Athena’s post and replied:

“HEY @AthenaPalmer_FG

First of all, don’t *dear* me, sweeteaaa!

You know I’m not here for the pleasantries.

And of course, everybody knows where to find yoU. you’ve been holding it down in ROH for how many years now? How about you actually show up to THEE show and prove you’re more than just talk? And while you’re busy with your minion training, how about you teach that kid @BillieStarkz a thing or two about respect before I have to slap some sense into both of you! But hey, I gotta get back

to counting my millions and running this game.

See you when you’re ready to step up!

Forever The greatest TBS champion of all time!

Love Your

CEO”

Starkz ended up returning the title to Mone on Collision.

