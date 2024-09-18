Athena Comments On Her Milestone As ROH Women’s World Champion

As previously reported, Athena is now the longest reigning champion of any kind in ROH history, as she’s been Women’s World Champion for 649 days. That surpassed Samoa Joe, who held the record for twenty years with 645 days as ROH World Champion. In a post on Twitter, Athena commented on the milestone.

She wrote: “I have tried to write this a billion times and figure out the right words to say and i still dont think i know what to say… But it boils down to this I am thankful for my minions that have supported me. I am thankful for all the trolls that give me the motivation to prove them wrong. I am thankful to every hussy I have beaten along the way to show everyone that I am the THE BEST IN THE WORLD!!!! With love and anger, Athena.”