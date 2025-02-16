wrestling / News

Athena Hits New Milestone As ROH Women’s World Champion

February 16, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH Final Battle Athena Image Credit: ROH

Athena has reached a new milestone as ROH Women’s World Champion as her reign passed the 800 day mark. As Fightful noted, Athena hit 800 days as champion on Sunday.

Athena initially won the title from Mercedes Martinez at ROH Final Battle 2022 in December of that year and has defended the championship 26 times, most recently against Thekla in STARDOM.

