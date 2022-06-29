Athena On How Long Talks With AEW Went Before She Signed

In an interview with NBC Sports Boston (via Wrestling Inc), Athena spoke about how long it took AEW to contact her following her WWE release and how long talks lasted. She was released by WWE in November and made her AEW debut at Double or Nothing.

She said: “It was like a six-month, ‘Ah, are we interested? Are you interested?’ Because I think, when I left, I didn’t know if I wanted to continue wrestling, I just knew that I loved watching the AEW product at home … I had a couple matches on the indies and those blew up – Shane Strickland, Taya Valkyrie, Mia Yim, and it just kept getting more and more traction. I think like, we finally just kind of hit the double tap on the phone call and it was like, ‘Yeah, let’s figure out something. Let’s do this.’“