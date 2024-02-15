wrestling / News
Athena Talks About Pitching ‘Minion Graduation’ To Tony Khan
In an interview with Sunday Night’s Main Event (via Fightful), Athena spoke about pitching a ‘Minion Graduation’ segment for ROH TV to Tony Khan, which continued her story with Billie Starkz. The segment led to a match between Athena and Starkz at Final Battle.
She said: “None of this would happen without TK. It was really awesome to be able to be given the ball and the faith is given to me each and every week when I go to work. Tony and I work hand in hand with creating minion stuff. I remember telling him, ‘We need a minion graduation.’ He’s like, ‘I’m sorry, what?’ I go, ‘Yeah, we need a minion graduation.’ He’s like, ‘Tell me how this is going to go. I am immensely intrigued.’ He loved the idea. I had my first promo in a very long time out there. I remember sweating. I was like, ‘I’ve been doing one takes backstage. I got this in the bag.’ It’s just an honor to be me.“
