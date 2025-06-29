wrestling / News
Athena Comments On Possibility Of Reaching 1000 Days As ROH Women’s World Champion
June 28, 2025 | Posted by
Athena is still in the middle of her first reign as the Ring of Honor Women’s World Champion and has currently held the belt for 932 days. She won the belt on December 10, 2022. If she retains at Supercard of Honor on July 11 against Thunder Rosa, she’ll be on her way to hitting 1,000 days as champion. In an interview with The Takedown (via Wrestling Inc), the ‘Forever Champ’ gave her thoughts on what she’ll do if she reaches the milestone.
She said: “I never thought it would happen to be honest with you. I think right now I just take it a day at a time, because like…honestly like once I hit a thousand days, mama’s going to call herself the modern day Bruno Sammartino.“
