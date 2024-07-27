Athena Praises Lexy Nair Following ROH Death Before Dishonor

– At last night’s ROH Death Before Dishonor, Women’s World Champion Athena retained her title against Queen Aminata. After the match, ROH released a backstage promo video, and Athena praised Lexy as the backbone of her team. You can view that clip below.

Athena stated in the video, “Oh my god, guys. We did it. Lexy, you did so good, girl. I am so proud of you, Lexy. You did so good. Your plan worked perfectly. You did it. You did it. You are the real back bone at MIT, Lexi. Minion bestie, valedictorian. I couldn’t be more proud. I couldn’t be more proud. Good job, Lex.”

The ROH Women’s World Champion won the title in December 2022. She’s been champion for nearly 600 days.