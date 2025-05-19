Athena Praises Rhio, Hints At Dream Match

Athena, the dominant Ring Of Honor (ROH) Women’s World Champion, has her eyes on talent in the United Kingdom. Over the last couple of years, Athena has defended her title across the world, including in the US, Japan, and Australia, while also being a key part of AEW.

Recently, her focus turned towards a specific UK-based champion. On social media this past Sunday, a fan asked Athena about a possible match with the current PROGRESS Women’s World Champion, Rhio.

In her response, Athena had high praise for Rhio. She called the PROGRESS champion a “phenomenal talent,” showing her respect and perhaps hinting at a future dream match that many wrestling fans would love to see between the two accomplished champions from different promotions.